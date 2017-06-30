Person of interest arrested in Janesville for murder at Madison Culver's

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon.

Madison police personnel were at the scene of a Janesville police SWAT deployment at a home on the 300 block of N. Academy Street.

A 27 News crew heard an apparent concussion grenade explode near the home around 3:00 p.m.

The man who died at the Culver's location near Madison's beltline at Todd Drive was Christ Kneubuehl, a 56-year-old contractor.

Police say two armed thieves came into the store before dawn Tuesday and forced Kneubuehl to pry open a restaurant safe, and the man later went into medical distress and died, as three of his co-workers continued to be held at gunpoint.

Madison police have said they plan to pursue a charge of felony murder in his death.