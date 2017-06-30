L.L. Bean opens first store in Wisconsin - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BROOKFIELD (WISN) -- The wait is over for Wisconsinites. L.L. Bean opened its first store in the state Friday morning at the Corners of Brookfield.

"This is awesome. The reception we've gotten here in Milwaukee is just crazy," said Ken Kacere, senior vice president of retail at L.L. Bean.

About 200 people were waiting in line for the opening, some even stood in line overnight.

"We've been looking to put a store in the Wisconsin area for quite a long time – about five years. We’ve just been waiting for the right location, the right place," Kacere said.

