Funeral service planned for Christ Kneubuehl, victim in Culver's armed robbery

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Funeral services have been planned for the victim of the armed robbery at a Madison Culver's Tuesday morning.

56-year-old Christ E. Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes, died Tuesday from "medical distress" during an armed robbery at the 2102 West Beltline Highway Culver's.

According to an obituary from D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 3 at the Living Word Church in Brodhead.

Visitation will be held the day before, on Sunday, July 2, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the church.

A memorial fund for Kneubuehl has been established at Associated Bank. A Go Fund Me has been set up for his partner Lisa Obertin and her family, which you can find here.

