SCAM ALERT: Fake Amazon order cancellation emails making the rounds

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you have received an order cancellation email from Amazon for a product you didn't buy, it may be a scam.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says there is a phishing scam involving fake Amazon order cancellation emails. If you click the links in the email, you could download malicious software onto your device. You may also be driven to a site that aims to collect your Amazon account username and password or other personal information.

If you receive a cancellation email, the DATCP says to not click the links in the email. Instead, go directly to Amazon.com or use the company's app to check your account.

The DATCP says the best way to avoid being scammed is to delete similar emails and go directly to Amazon.com to check your account.