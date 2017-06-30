Groundbreaking for new park at King James Way in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A new park is coming to Fitchburg.

King James Way residents celebrated the groundbreaking for the new neighborhood park and half basketball court at 2921 King James Way on Friday.

This first phase of construction in the park will include a playground and a half basketball court.

Wanda Smith, a neighborhood resident who spearheaded the movement to ask for the park from the Common Council, says the park will represent more than a place to have fun.

"The positive mental health that it brings to the children, the mind, just having a safe place, the energy, the space, and the environment that creates the positive activity safe off the street," said Smith, who is also President of Peace Network Inc.

Scott Endl, Fitchburg's director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry, expects the playground structure to be complete by August, followed by court installation and restoration of landscaping. Picnic tables, grills, and a drinking fountain are also planned.