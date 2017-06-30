Racist & anti-Semitic messages spray-painted on Monona businesses

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona police are on the lookout for two teens who they say spray-painted several buildings with racist and anti-Semitic messages.

It happened along the 4400 and 4500-block of Monona Drive on Thursday night. Police say a white male and female, who look to be in their late teens, were seen walking behind the buildings on surveillance video from a nearby business.

Some of the painted images appeared to be smiley faces and one picture of a snowman. But one store owner says two other taggings on her building were vulgar and offensive.

