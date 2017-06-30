Manitowoc to sound-off on seagulls with air cannon

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- The sound of 4th of July fireworks can't come soon enough for folks in Manitowoc.

In fact, they're bringing in their own booms in the form of an air cannon to scare away a growing flock of seagulls that's creating a bad smell and loud ruckus at the site of an old shopping mall.

The fire department plans to use the loud cannon a few times a day starting Saturday.

"It's a tactic to move them. We're hoping it'll be successful. There's a chance it might not be. The owner wants to use this type of method before they use anything that would be more lethal. We don't want to destroy the birds if we don't have to," Manitowoc Fire Deputy Chief Gregg Kadow told WBAY.

Since certain species of seagulls are federally protected, the property owner had to get permits in order to use the air cannon.