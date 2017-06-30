Storms force hiking trails to close for clean-up this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The storms that hit Wednesday night may have an impact on your weekend.

They knocked down trees all over southern Wisconsin, leading to the closure of a number of hiking trails, like the White Oak Nature Trail at Lake Kegonsa State Park in Dane County.

Rangers at the park say the trail may be closed, but all of the campsites have been cleaned up and they're full for the weekend.

"Safety was our biggest priority with this weekend coming up. if there were any hanging trees or anything, we made sure to take those down right away so that people who were coming in, they had a sense of security when they were here this weekend," says ranger Joe Giesfeldt.

He says 10 to 20 trees fell across the nature trail.

He also says cleaned up what they could before campers came for the weekend, and now they'll tone things down so they don't interfere with anyone's holiday.

The DNR says the trail at Lake Kegonsa will be closed until at least July 10.