Vogt's 2 Home Huns Lead Brewers Past Marlins 3-2

Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.

The game was delayed about seven minutes with the Brewers batting in the fourth after a baseball apparently thrown from the stands struck first-base umpire Joe West in the back of the head. West remained in the game.

Vogt, who was claimed from the Oakland Athletics, hit a solo home run in the fifth off Miami starter Edinson Volquez and a two-run shot in the seventh off reliever David Phelps (2-4).

The Marlins broke through with two runs in the fifth against Brewers starter Matt Garza. J.T. Realmuto led off with a single, stole second and scored on JT Riddle's base hit. Miami plated a second run on Dee Gordon's fielder's choice.

Garza gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.

Carlos Torres (4-4) got the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.

Corey Knebel earned his 13th save in 16 chances.

