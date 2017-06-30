Vogt's 2 Home Huns Lead Brewers Past Marlins 3-2

Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.More >>
Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.More >>
Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South. The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone.More >>
The second day of the 2017 NHL Draft marked the 20th consecutive season that the University of Wisconsin had a player drafted as four incoming freshman were selected.More >>
Bronson Koenig will continue his basketball career in his home state. The La Crosse native and former Badgers star confirmed earlier reports with an Instagram post indicating he had signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.More >>
New York police are on scene of a shooting inside a hospital where they say multiple people have injuries.More >>
Doctors in Madison are seeing rashes and sores in children right now.More >>
Injured owl rescued by Florida deputies.More >>
We are keeping an eye on the evolving situation over Iowa for threats for severe weather for our area. Later this evening strong to severe storms look to push into the Stateline.More >>
President Donald Trump's approval rating is 10 points underwater with Wisconsin voters, according the latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Wednesday.More >>
Sen. Kathleen Vinehout (D-Alma) has filed paperwork on to run for Governor in 2018.More >>
Concerts on the Square will be postponed until Thursday because of possible severe weather for Wednesday night.More >>
Around Fourth of July, you hear a lot about fireworks and using them safely, but doctors say one aspect of safety can be overlooked. Fireworks can have devastating effects on your vision if you're not careful.More >>
Gilbert Brown got his campers going tat his youth football camp. He wasn't the only famous former Packer; Santana Dotson was there as well.More >>
