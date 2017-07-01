At least one hurt in crash, road closed around West Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- At least one person is hurt in a crash near West Towne Mall, closing part of the road in that area.

At about 8:30 Saturday morning, first responders were on scene of a crash near Gammon and Gammon Place. Dispatchers tell 27 News one person was hurt. Dispatchers weren't able to tell us how many vehicles were involved, but our crew on scene saw just one car and it was badly damaged.

As of about 8:45, officials have completely blocked off part of Gammon near West Towne Mall.

27 News will update this story once officials have more information for us.