Crash causing 6-mile backup on I-39/90

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A crash has caused a 6-mile backup on I-39/90 near Stoughton Saturday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports the call came in just after 8 Saturday morning. It happened on I-39-90 westbound near Stoughton, where one lane has been closed. The other is still open, but officials report there are now backups for more than six miles.

Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest times to be on the road every year.

27 News will update this story as we get more information.