Interstate shooter sentenced in Milwaukee County

Zachary Hays during Monday's sentencing hearing Zachary Hays during Monday's sentencing hearing

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Zachary Hays was sentenced in a Milwaukee County Courtroom earlier this week. 

Hays was found not guilty by reason of mental disease for the interstate shooting that killed 44-year-old Tracy Czaczkowski, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, as she traveled with her husband and two children. That incident happened May 1, 2016 on I-90/94 near the Wisconsin Dells. He'll spend 40 years in a mental health facility for that shooting.

However, just hours before that shooting, Hays fatally shot 42-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, of West Allis. In court Thursday, Hays was again found not guilty by reason of mental disease. He will be committed to a mental health facility for 40 years, concurrent with the Sauk County case, with 425 days credit time served.

Hays still has a case pending in Columbia County.

