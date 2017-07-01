Mallards support Badger Honor Flight on Military Appreciation Ni - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Mallards support Badger Honor Flight on Military Appreciation Night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards are celebrating the 4th of July weekend by helping our local heroes.

The Mallards play the Kenosha Kingfish at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at home. The team is celebrating U.S. Bank Military Appreciation Night. There will be a fireworks show and a concert after the game at Warner Park.

The players will also wear patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to support Badger Honor Flight

