Mallards support Badger Honor Flight on Military Appreciation Night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards are celebrating the 4th of July weekend by helping our local heroes.



The Mallards play the Kenosha Kingfish at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at home. The team is celebrating U.S. Bank Military Appreciation Night. There will be a fireworks show and a concert after the game at Warner Park.



The players will also wear patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to support Badger Honor Flight.



Click here for more information.