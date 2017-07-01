Wisconsin farmers to help drought stricken North Dakota - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin farmers are being asked to help North Dakota farmers struggling with the drought.
   Donna Gilson is a spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary. She tells Wisconsin Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2toC8x6 ) that North Dakota has seen high temperatures, high winds and little precipitation. Gilson says as a result, North Dakota ranchers don't have enough hay or usable pasture land for their cattle.
   Unlike North Dakota, Wisconsin has seen heavy rains this spring. Gilson says the rain has been a mixed blessing for farmers in the state. While storms delayed planting and damaged some crops last week, some farmers were able to get a jump start planting because of the wet weather.

