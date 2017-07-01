Former Monroe A.D. charged with theft, misconduct - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Monroe A.D. charged with theft, misconduct

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A former athletic director at Monroe High School has been charged with theft a year and a half after he resigned his position. 

David Hirsbrunner signed a resignation agreement with the school board in November 2015 and paid the district nearly $6,400. School officials had been looking into how he handled athletic program money. 

Court records show Green County officials filed charges against Hirsbrunner on Wednesday. He faces three felony counts of misconduct in office involving fraud in records or statements and one count of theft greater than $5,000. An initial appearance is scheduled for August 7 in Green County court.

