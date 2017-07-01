Madison Hosts Midwest Log Rolling Championships

Some of the best lumber jacks and jills from the Midwest "rolled" to Madison for the Midwest Log Rolling Championships on Saturday with proceeds going towards The Huntington's Disease Society of America.

The trees were rolling at Wingra Park in Madison for competition. Long time roller Jenny Atkinson from Stillwater, MN returned this weekend to compete.

"There is a strong field of competitors this year so it's just fun to win." Said Atkinson.

There is more to this competition for Atkinson. While raising money for Huntington's Disease, Atkinson is a Breast Cancer survivor, and time she can help raise money for others to beat a disease, she hops at the chance.

"This tournament is near and dear to my heart because of Huntington's Disease." Said Atkinson. "I've had a good friend who's mother died from it. I have a friend who is a great researcher in the field and I love it because this is our one big charity event of the year."

The tournament will continue on Sunday with championship Boom Running and Trick & Fancy competitions starting around 9:30 a.m. at Wingra Park.