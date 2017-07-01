Police: Intoxicated, armed woman arrested after 20 minute stando - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: Intoxicated, armed woman arrested after 20 minute standoff in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were called to a home on King Street on the south side of Janesville around 2 p.m. Officers found Karla Kaplan was intoxicated and armed with a rifle inside the home. Officials set up a command post and brought in the Crisis Negotiation Team and the Crisis Intervention Team to communicate with Kaplan.

Other people were able to get out of the home and officers negotiated with Kaplan for about 20 minutes, eventually convincing her to leave the home without the gun. She was then taken into custody, according to police. 

Police say Kaplan was involved with a domestic violence incident at the home while intoxicated and had armed herself with a loaded rifle. No one was hurt.

