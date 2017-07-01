Santana Homers off Stanton's Glove, Brewers Beat Marlins 8-4 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Santana Homers off Stanton's Glove, Brewers Beat Marlins 8-4

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Miami Marlins 8-4 on Saturday.
   Santana tied it with a home run to right off Tom Koehler (1-3), who walked Travis Shaw to start the second. Stanton jumped and got the tip of his mitt on the ball, but it bounced off and fell into the seats. Stanton put his hands on his head as Santana circled the bases.
   Shaw had a two-run single later in the inning. Brewers starter Zach Davies drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Stephen Vogt drew a bases-load walk and Jonathan Villar added a run-scoring single as Milwaukee sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
   Davies (9-4) struggled a bit with his control early but retired his last 10 batters. He gave up four runs and five hits over six innings with two walks and five strikeouts.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Former Badgers' star Dekker part of Chris Paul trade to Rockets

    Former Badgers' star Dekker part of Chris Paul trade to Rockets

    Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.

    More >>

    Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.

    More >>

  • Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

    More >>

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

    More >>

  • UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

    More >>

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.