Volunteers spend Saturday spreading the word about invasive species

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Invasive species are a problem on our area lakes, but local volunteers are teaming up with county officials to take action and raise awareness of how to prevent them from spreading.

Members of Friends of Lake Kegonsa were out on the lake with workers with the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, teaching boaters why it's important to clean your boat before you drop it into a different lake.

Experts say just a little bit of water from another lake or a single piece of weed can spread invasive species.

"They're trying to help protect their lake from new infestations of invasive species such as zebra mussels, quagga mussels, and other invasive species in our lakes," says Andrew Karleigh, with Dane County Land and Water Resource Department.

Experts say you should let your boat dry for several days between trips. You should drain the boat and clean it off before heading to another location.