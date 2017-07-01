Radicals Notch Fifth Straight Win With Victory Over Wind Chill

The Madison Radicals are in first place in the Midwest Division of the American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) after a 21-13 over the Minnesota Wind Chill Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.

The Radicals never trailed in the win. Rookie Ross Barker led the Radicals in scoring with four goals.Three players had three goals in the game (Sterling Knoche, Peter Graffy and Ryan Tucker).

With the win, the Radicals improve to (10-2) overall on the season.

The Radicals have two regular season games left. They travel to the Chicago Wildfire on July 14. The Radicals will return home to close out the regular season on July 23 against the Indianapolis AlleyCats.