Third annual Fourth Fest proves to be a hit with the community, drawing a crowd to Lake Mendota's lakefront

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's ritziest hotels hosted a festival Saturday for the masses; the best part? It was free.

The pre-fourth of July celebration held at the Edgewater Hotel's lakefront property, had everything but the fireworks.

The celebration, in it's third year, included music, food, dance, games, as well as a water ski show.

Organizers say it's about keeping the hotel grounded and engaged with the community, not just visitors who patronize their hotel.

"It's a fantastic event," says Amy Supple, the hotel's Chief Operating Officer. "It's so nice for people to come down and enjoy the waterfront. It's a really unusual thing to have something like this here with events, and entertainment, so it's exciting to see visitors, and locals coming together to enjoy this," she says.

Saturday's event drew over 5,000 people, throughout the day and evening.



