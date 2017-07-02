Seeds of Hope flowers & mission grow

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – We first told you about Babbette's Seeds of Hope in 2015. It's a non-profit aiding cancer patients, a disease that took the life of wife and mother Babbette Jaquish in 2014.

"Everybody that ever met her loved her," said Jaquish's daughter Jennifer White. "She probably was the most giving, caring person that I'd ever met in my life.

When Jaquish passed away from a form of leukemia in 2014, it was her family's mission to keep her legacy living on while giving hope to others fighting cancer. They planted a golden field of sunflowers, which were her favorite flowers.

"My mom was just a really great person, and it was actually kind of her idea before she passed away -- to try to start something that we do at the farm here, which is raise sunflowers and try and make a difference in other people's lives," White said.

As the flowers blossomed, so did the mission; and donations started flying in with thousands of visitors. They've raised more than $40,000 in just two years to help other cancer patients battling the illness.

This year, the maze will return, but the mission is growing. Seeds of Hope is teaming up with the Eau Claire Community Foundation to set up an endowment fund.

"All of the proceeds from the maze and Babbette's Seeds of Hope are going to go into this endowment," White said. "We will use a portion of the earnings from that to fund grants for other organizations that have the same mission that we have, which is helping cancer patients, advocacy and research."

Sue Bornick, the director of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, told News 18 their mission is to collect donations. The donations gain financial interest and are turned into grants for programs, like cancer research

"We really want to see the grants go out and support the causes, the true causes and needs out there," Bornick said. "That's our job. We will make sure that those grants are being used for its purpose."

The effort is to keep Jaquish's memory alive and help cure a disease that has taken far too many.

The family expects the flowers will be in full bloom by mid-August. This year, you will even be able to pick a sunflower from the field to take home with you.

You can purchase your own seeds to plant on their website, with the proceeds going toward cancer research