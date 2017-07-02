Madison Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.

Police believe the shooting happened in the Moorland Rd. area, but are still searching for more evidence. Moorland Rd. is located off Rimrock Rd., not far from the beltline exit. Authorities first received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting victim is in the hospital. There is no confirmation on what condition he or she is in or where the person was shot.

Madison Police are following suspects leads Sunday.