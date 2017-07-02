Madison Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead, according to reports by the Associated Press.More >>
If you have received an order cancellation email from Amazon for a product you didn't buy, it may be a scam.More >>
The Price County Sheriff's tells Newsline 9 that a plane crashed near Catawba Saturday morning.More >>
Invasive species continue to be a big problem for native plants and wildlife across Wisconsin's ecosystem.More >>
Though many consider fireworks to be good fun, they are also incredibly dangerous. That's way experts say it's important people take precautions to keep themselves, and their children, safe.More >>
Wisconsin farmers are being asked to help North Dakota farmers struggling with the drought.More >>
The Madison Mallards are celebrating the 4th of July weekend by helping our local heroes.More >>
Interstate shooter, Zachary Hays, sentenced to mental health facility for the deadly shooting of a West Allis man.More >>
There are now at least three separate crashes on I-39/90 in the Stoughton area, causing a 13-mile backup.More >>
The sound of 4th of July fireworks can't come soon enough for folks in Manitowoc.More >>
The storms that hit Wednesday night may have an impact on your weekend.More >>
Monona police are on the lookout for two teens who they say spray-painted several buildings with racist and anti-Semitic messages.More >>
Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon.More >>
