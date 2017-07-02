Madison Police investigate Sunday morning shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigate Sunday morning shooting

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.  

Police believe the shooting happened in the Moorland Rd. area, but are still searching for more evidence.  Moorland Rd. is located off Rimrock Rd., not far from the beltline exit.  Authorities first received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting victim is in the hospital.  There is no confirmation on what condition he or she is in or where the person was shot.  

Madison Police are following suspects leads Sunday.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.