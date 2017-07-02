Successor to dandelion crayon needs a name

(WKOW) -- There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.

The new crayon is a shade of blue.

Online voting is open now through August 31 on the company's website. Choices include blue moon bliss, bluetiful, dreams come blue, reach for the stars and star-spangled blue.