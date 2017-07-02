Man found dead after fire breaks out in Janesville home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Firefighters found one person dead after a Janesville home caught fire Saturday night.

The Janesville Fire Department says it was called to a fire at 1709 Hamilton Avenue at about 8:30 Saturday night. Neighbors had done their best to help, getting one of the occupants out and trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Once officials got there, they discovered the other resident of the home had died. That person's name hasn't been released yet, but we know he was a 35-year-old man.

Firefighters say there was about $25,000 worth of damage. They're still investigating how this fire started.