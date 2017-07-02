Man found dead after fire breaks out in Janesville home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man found dead after fire breaks out in Janesville home

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Firefighters found one person dead after a Janesville home caught fire Saturday night.

The Janesville Fire Department says it was called to a fire at 1709 Hamilton Avenue at about 8:30 Saturday night. Neighbors had done their best to help, getting one of the occupants out and trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Once officials got there, they discovered the other resident of the home had died. That person's name hasn't been released yet, but we know he was a 35-year-old man.

Firefighters say there was about $25,000 worth of damage. They're still investigating how this fire started.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.