Biker badly hurt in overnight collision with car in Green Co.

CLARNO (WKOW) -- Officials in Green County are trying to figure out why a car and motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning on WIS-11.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, at 12:45 a.m. a 33-year-old woman from Monroe driving a Ford Focus eastbound crossed the center and collided with a 26-year-old man from Warren, Ill. riding a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle.

Both vehicles came to a rest in the north ditch. The biker was ejected and suffered serious injuries. He had to be taken by med-flight to UW Hospital. The woman was also hurt and taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital.

The sheriff's office reports charges are pending, and the investigation is still open. WIS-11 was closed for more than five hours early Sunday morning, but has since opened.