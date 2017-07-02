Biker badly hurt in overnight collision with car in Green Co. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Biker badly hurt in overnight collision with car in Green Co.

CLARNO (WKOW) -- Officials in Green County are trying to figure out why a car and motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning on WIS-11.  

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, at 12:45 a.m. a 33-year-old woman from Monroe driving a Ford Focus eastbound crossed the center and collided with a 26-year-old man from Warren, Ill. riding a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle.  

Both vehicles came to a rest in the north ditch.  The biker was ejected and suffered serious injuries.  He had to be taken by med-flight to UW Hospital.  The woman was also hurt and taken to Monroe Clinic Hospital.  

The sheriff's office reports charges are pending, and the investigation is still open.  WIS-11 was closed for more than five hours early Sunday morning, but has since opened.  

