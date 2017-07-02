Cat dies, building damaged after fire in Oregon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

OREGON (WKOW) -- A family pet died in a house fire in Oregon Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a multi-family home on N. Main Street in the village of Oregon around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a fire in the basement. Fire officials say crews saw smoke in the back of the building and flames in the basement when they arrived.

The people who lived there were able to get out and firefighters put out the fire after about a half hour, according to Oregon Area Fire & EMS District Capt. Mike Venden. A cat died in the fire.

Investigators say the first and second floors of the building have extensive heat and smoke-related damage, totaling more than $50-thousand. The case is under investigation. 

