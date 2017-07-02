3 Madison area Culver's restaurants closed for murder victim's visitation

Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Firefighters found one person dead after they put out a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.More >>
A UW-Madison graduate is charged with kidnapping a Chinese student who is now believed to be dead.More >>
If you have received an order cancellation email from Amazon for a product you didn't buy, it may be a scam.More >>
Invasive species continue to be a big problem for native plants and wildlife across Wisconsin's ecosystem.More >>
It may look like a beautiful field of sunflowers... but its goal is to help cure a disease that's taken far too many.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's ritziest hotels hosted a festival Saturday for the masses; the best part? It was free. The pre-fourth of July celebration held at the Edgewater Hotel's lakefront property, had everything but the fireworks. The celebration, in it's third year, included music, food, dance, games, as well as a water ski show. Organizers say it's about keeping the hotel grounded and engaged with the community, not just visitors who patronize their hotel. "I...More >>
To be safe, make sure grills are away from the house and not sitting on a wooden deck to avoid fires over the summer.More >>
A local chocolate maker is celebrating after a federal judge dismissed an infringement lawsuit brought by the Mars candy manufacture.More >>
Invasive species are a problem on our area lakes, but local volunteers are teaming up with county officials to take action and raise awareness of how to prevent them from spreading.More >>
Though many consider fireworks to be good fun, they are also incredibly dangerous. That's way experts say it's important people take precautions to keep themselves, and their children, safe.More >>
Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
A former athletic director at Monroe High School has been charged with theft a year and a half after he resigned his position.More >>
Wisconsin farmers are being asked to help North Dakota farmers struggling with the drought.More >>
