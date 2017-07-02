3 Madison area Culver's restaurants closed for murder victim's visitation

MADISON (WKOW) -- People are gathering Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to a man who police say died during an armed robbery inside a Culver's restaurant.



A visitation was held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Living Word Church in Brodhead for Christ Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes. Kneubuehl had a medical emergency while two men robbed the Todd Drive restaurant where he was working to install flooring last week. Police say the suspects didn't allow him to get medical attention and he died.



A Culver's spokesperson tells 27 News the Todd Drive restaurant, the Cottage Grove Road restaurant and the McFarland Culver's all closed Sunday so employees could go to the visitation to pay their respects. The restaurants will all be back open Monday.



Kneubuehl's family will hold funeral services for him Monday at 11 a.m. at the church. A memorial fund has been set up at Associated Bank to help his family.