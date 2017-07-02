3 Madison area Culver's restaurants closed for murder victim's v - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

3 Madison area Culver's restaurants closed for murder victim's visitation

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- People are gathering Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to a man who police say died during an armed robbery inside a Culver's restaurant. 

A visitation was held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Living Word Church in Brodhead for Christ Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes. Kneubuehl had a medical emergency while two men robbed the Todd Drive restaurant where he was working to install flooring last week. Police say the suspects didn't allow him to get medical attention and he died. 

A Culver's spokesperson tells 27 News the Todd Drive restaurant, the Cottage Grove Road restaurant and the McFarland Culver's all closed Sunday so employees could go to the visitation to pay their respects. The restaurants will all be back open Monday.

Kneubuehl's family will hold funeral services for him Monday at 11 a.m. at the church. A memorial fund has been set up at Associated Bank to help his family. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.