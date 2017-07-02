Ozuna Homers Twice, Marlins Avoid Sweep, Beat Brewers 10-3 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ozuna Homers Twice, Marlins Avoid Sweep, Beat Brewers 10-3

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs -- the second moments after having his bat thrown out for having too much pine tar on it -- and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 10-3 on Sunday.
   The sticky situation began in the seventh, when Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had his bat tossed from the game for the same issue by plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.
   Wendelstedt also checked Ozuna's bat to start the eighth and told him to get a new one. Ozuna did, and deposited his 22nd homer of the season into the bleachers in left.
   Marlins starter Dan Straily (6-4) allowed solo home runs to Eric Thames and Orlando Arcia. Derek Dietrich also homered for Miami.
   Brewers starter Junior Guerra (1-3) took the loss.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Former Badgers' star Dekker part of Chris Paul trade to Rockets

    Former Badgers' star Dekker part of Chris Paul trade to Rockets

    Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.

    More >>

    Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.

    More >>

  • Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

    More >>

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

    More >>

  • UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

    More >>

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.