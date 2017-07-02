Minnesota liquor stores open Sunday for first time in 160 years - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota liquor stores open Sunday for first time in 160 years

MINNEAPOLIS (WKOW) -- For the first time in more than a century, Sunday liquor sales are legal in Minnesota.

Lawmakers officially repealed a ban on Sunday alcohol purchases in March and the law took effect this weekend. Liquor stores across the state were busy Sunday, as Minnesotans enjoyed a simple convenience they haven't had in nearly 160 years.

Customers started lining up before Stinson Wine, Beer and Spirits in Minneapolis even opened.

"I think it shows that it's a good idea, and it's something that people have wanted and are excited to actually have now," Robby Cecil, a Sunday customer, tells KSTP-TV.

A number of small liquor stores throughout Minnesota are still staying closed on Sundays. Some owners say they don't expect sales to be substantial enough to justify staffing costs, but others say they have no choice but to open to compete and stay in business.

The hours on Sundays are different than other days of the week. Liquor stores can only sell alcohol between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

