Madison LEGO convention brings artists, families together for LEGO art

MADISON (WKOW) -- Artists and LEGO lovers gathered by the thousands this weekend in Madison for a first of its kind event.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention at Monona Terrace showed off works of art by LEGO designers who were able to talk with visitors about their process.

Each artist says their creation inspiration is different.

"I'm always trying to push the envelope and try to come up with something new that other people haven't done just yet," says Jonathan Lopes.



"We get to show our work and inspire the next generation of builders who are just building sets right now, but might inspire them to take apart those sets and build something on their own," Rocco Buttliere tells 27 News.

The convention also had a build your own LEGO area for people of all ages to create their own LEGO works of art.