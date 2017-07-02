Neighbors react to deadly house fire in Janesville

Madison Police confirm one person was shot early Sunday morning.More >>
A local chocolate maker is celebrating after a federal judge dismissed an infringement lawsuit brought by the Mars candy manufacture.More >>
People are gathering Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to a man who police say died during an armed robbery inside a Culver's restaurant.More >>
Police have arrested a woman they say was armed with a rifle and wouldn't come out of a home Saturday afternoon.More >>
Officials in Green County are trying to figure out why a car and motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning on WIS-11.More >>
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.More >>
Invasive species continue to be a big problem for native plants and wildlife across Wisconsin's ecosystem.More >>
Outdoor living remains a hot home trend, and backyard water features are part of the revolution. That includes bubbling boulders, just one unique way to create your own tranquil oasis.More >>
It may look like a beautiful field of sunflowers... but its goal is to help cure a disease that's taken far too many.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's ritziest hotels hosted a festival Saturday for the masses; the best part? It was free. The pre-fourth of July celebration held at the Edgewater Hotel's lakefront property, had everything but the fireworks. The celebration, in it's third year, included music, food, dance, games, as well as a water ski show. Organizers say it's about keeping the hotel grounded and engaged with the community, not just visitors who patronize their hotel. "I...More >>
To be safe, make sure grills are away from the house and not sitting on a wooden deck to avoid fires over the summer.More >>
Invasive species are a problem on our area lakes, but local volunteers are teaming up with county officials to take action and raise awareness of how to prevent them from spreading.More >>
Though many consider fireworks to be good fun, they are also incredibly dangerous. That's way experts say it's important people take precautions to keep themselves, and their children, safe.More >>
