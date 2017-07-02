Neighbors react to deadly house fire in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) --- A Janesville man is dead after a fire broke out at the house on Hamilton Avenue Saturday night.

Authorities said 35-year-old William Russell died as a result of injuries sustained in the fire.

Firefighters got the call just before 8:30 p.m. They tried to enter the home, but were unable to due to the fire and heavy smoke. After putting down the fire, they went into the house and found Russell’s body.

Sue Hale was inside her house next door when she heard a commotion going on outside.

“I heard some yelling in the yard next to us. And my dog kind of alerted us to something going on. And went out and people were yelling for a hose because they wanted to try to put the fire out. The back window, there was a lot of smoke coming out of the house,” she said.

“We saw sirens, lights going off everywhere. About three fire trucks. Neighbor started congregating all over our yard. And we saw smoke billowing out of our neighbors house. Paramedics took our neighbor out,” said Nicholas Leifer, who lives in the house to the left of where the fire started.

Hale said neighbors did their best to help. She helped Russell's mother escape the blaze.

“We ran over to help the one lady get out of the house and stayed with her for a while." Hale said.

“The back neighbor rushed over and knew enough to tried the hose and get some water on it as soon as they could,” she said.

The tragic scene rattling the nerves of neighbors on both sides of the house.

“We were concerned for our neighbors,” Leifer said.

“Very sad. It's hard you know when you have a close neighbor like this when something like this happens. You wake up this morning and there's nobody in the house next to you. It's very difficult,” Hale said.

Police said Russell had been arrested for an alleged drunk driving crash the night of the fire.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the blaze.