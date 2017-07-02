Pitcher Corey Knebel Will Represent the Brewers in Miami - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pitcher Corey Knebel Will Represent the Brewers in Miami

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Relief pitcher Corey Knabel will be the only player to represent the Brewers at the Major League Baseball All Star Game in Miami on July 11.

The rosters were released Saturday night. This will be Knebel's first time selected as to an all star roster in his career.

Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado were among 12 first-time starters elected Sunday for the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11, the most since voting was returned to fans in 1970.
   Just one player was picked from the World Series champion Cubs: reliever Wade Davis, who wasn't even with Chicago when it ended a 108-year title drought last fall. The Cubs had seven All-Stars last season.
   Two of the first-time starters are from the Houston Astros, who have the best record in the major leagues: shortstop Correa and outfielder George Springer. Second baseman Jose Altuve was elected to his third start.
   Houston pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. were picked, as well, giving the Astros five All-Stars, tied for the most with the New York Yankees, Cleveland and Washington. Keuchel is hurt and won't pitch.
 

