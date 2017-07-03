Operation Dry Water comes to an end, but patrols won't stop - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Operation Dry Water comes to an end, but patrols won't stop

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the last day for Operation Dry Water; a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing intoxicated boating over the Fourth of July weekend.

Last year authorities say 24 people were arrested for boating under the influence during the three day crackdown.

Green Bay's US Coast Guard Chief Austin Olmstead says when they stop boats they're checking for safety requirements like life vests, and flares, as well as looking for signs of impairment.

"Boaters have been friendly. So far what we've seen in our underway patrols is everybody's doing the right thing. Everybody's boating safely, they're designating a sober driver which is great."

Olmstead says the weekend went well, adding that even though the initiative ends today, patrols will continue throughout the summer.

