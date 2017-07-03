UPDATE: Madison police investigate murder on Northport Drive

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department confirms it is investigating a murder in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.

Officers were called there around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after getting multiple reports of shots fired inside a building. When they got there, officers found two individuals down with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Police say there does not appear to be any further danger to the public related to this shooting. The investigation continues.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's office is on scene of an incident at Northport Drive early Monday morning.

Witnesses who were walking by at the time told our 27 News crew they heard gunshots, and at first they didn't think anything of it because this is prime time for fireworks. Then they saw a body on the ground, and they showed video confirming their story to our crew.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirms three people from the medical examiner's office are now assigned to the case. Officials say it's in the jurisdiction of Madison Police, who are busy at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 27 News for Wake Up Wisconsin and online for more details once they're released.