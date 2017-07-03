Madison man arrested for operating boat and car under the influe - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for operating boat and car under the influence

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A 49-year-old Madison man is behind bars after being arrested for driving and boating under the influence.

McFarland Police say they were notified early Monday morning that Allen Cummings Jr. of Madison was having difficulty loading his boat onto his trailer at Babcock County Park in the Town of Dunn.

McFarland Police along with deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office made contact with Cummings around 12:01 a.m. Monday and noticed that he was very impaired and admitted to operating his boat and pickup truck.

Cummings was arrested for his 6th OWI offense and charged with operating a motorboat while under the influence of an intoxicant and being in a county park after hours. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

