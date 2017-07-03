Some new traffic patterns in downtown Madison start Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some traffic changes are coming to downtown Madison Monday.

There will only be one lane of traffic on North Bassett Street between University Avenue and West Johnson Street starting Monday. Then starting next week, that part of North Bassett will be closed until late October.

Starting Monday, the intersection at East Mifflin and North Few streets is back open. But the eastbound traffic lanes on East Mifflin between Few and Baldwin is closed, and should stay that way for two weeks.