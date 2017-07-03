Some new traffic patterns in downtown Madison start Monday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Some new traffic patterns in downtown Madison start Monday

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some traffic changes are coming to downtown Madison Monday.

There will only be one lane of traffic on North Bassett Street between University Avenue and West Johnson Street starting Monday. Then starting next week, that part of North Bassett will be closed until late October.

Starting Monday, the intersection at East Mifflin and North Few streets is back open. But the eastbound traffic lanes on East Mifflin between Few and Baldwin is closed, and should stay that way for two weeks.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.