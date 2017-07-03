Didion Milling to update Cambria village board Monday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Didion Milling to update Cambria village board Monday

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Didion Milling will give an update on the exploded plant's status to the Cambria village board Monday.

The company has addressed the board every month for the last three years. But this time, it's expected to give more information about the status of the plant after the explosion in May. The meeting is at 6:30 Monday evening at the Cambria Village Hall.

Five people died because of the explosion, and others were seriously hurt. All the injured workers are now out of the hospital.

Employees have since returned to work, but some are working at other facilities because of the damage to the plant.

