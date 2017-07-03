Didion Milling to update Cambria village board Monday

The Madison Police Department confirms it is investigating a murder in the 1700 block of Northport Drive.More >>
A local chocolate maker is celebrating after a federal judge dismissed an infringement lawsuit brought by the Mars candy manufacture.
People are gathering Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to a man who police say died during an armed robbery inside a Culver's restaurant.
A 49-year-old Madison man is behind bars after being arrested for driving and boating under the influence.
Firefighters found one person dead after they put out a house fire in Janesville Saturday night.
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the last day for Operation Dry Water; a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing intoxicated boating over the Fourth of July weekend. Last year authorities say 24 people were arrested for boating under the influence during the three day crackdown.
Artists and LEGO lovers gathered by the thousands this weekend in Madison for a first of its kind event.
For the first time in more than a century, Sunday liquor sales are legal in Minnesota.
Police say fireworks can be a distraction and it is important to be on high alert when driving through areas with a lot of cars and people.
A U.S. Fish and Wildlife endangered species expert says the frosted elfin has been confirmed at Westover Air Reserve Base and Camp Edwards in Massachusetts; Fort McCoy in Wisconsin; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; and the New Hampshire State Military Reservation.
Firefighters were called to a multi-family home on N. Main Street in the village of Oregon around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a fire in the basement.
Officials in Green County are trying to figure out why a car and motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning on WIS-11.
There was so much hype when Crayola announced it was retiring its yellow-colored crayon, dandelion. Now the hype continues; dandelion's successor needs a name.
