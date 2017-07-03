Couple charged $898 for Uber ride in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee couple was stunned when they were charged $898 for taking a ride with Uber after attending Summerfest last week.

Keith and Audra Tubin and their family had been at Summerfest on Wednesday when they used Uber, the festival's official ride-hailing company.

It's a service Tubin and his family have regularly used in the past. Tubin recently spoke with our Milwaukee affiliate WISN.

"Two hundred dollars to get to the first stop," Tubin said. "We asked if he could take us a couple more places, he said no problem. He put it in the computer. I wake up the next morning with a fraud alert on the credit card, $898."

Tubin's wife, Audra Tubin, couldn't believe the total.

"I thought he was joking," she said.

Keith Tubin said the upfront cost was $214 to an address on 55th Street in Milwaukee. They added a stop on the east side, and two in Brookfield.

In emails back and forth, Uber said the surge price was 8.6 times the normal cost and upfront price is no longer relevant when stops are added.

"We thought they would negotiate because no one said anything," said Audra Tubin. "When we contacted them they said nothing. We can't do anything."

Here's Uber's response to the Tubins:

"We have reviewed the trip. The fare you were charged is within our estimate for a trip from your pickup location to destination. As a result, the fare was not adjusted."

The family said they will no longer use the ride share business.

"We could have rented a limo for the night, and had room for other people and probably saved money," Keith Tubin said.