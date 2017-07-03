Madison Post Office to host special stamp dedication ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of people in the United States will be in the perfect spot to witness a total solar eclipse later this summer.

On Wednesday, Bob Sheehan and Dr. Jim Lattis stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

The Moon will cross in front of the sun and cast a shadow on part of the US on Tuesday, August 21. The greatest impacts of the eclipse will occur in the path of totality, where the Moon will completely block the sun for a few minutes.

No part of Wisconsin lies in the path of totality.

The United States Postal Service is raising awareness about the event, by unveiling a new stamp. The Total Eclipse of the Sun Forever stamp is the first-of-its-kind application of thermochromatic ink on a stamp. The image changes by using the heat of a finger. In this case, the eclipse image transforms into an image of the Moon. Once cooled, the image reverts back to the eclipse.

A total solar eclipse has not been visible from the continental United States since February of 1979, so for nearly 40 years, eclipse chasers of the US have had to go abroad to witness these spectacular events.

On Saturday, July 8, local residents are invited to a stamp dedication where they will also learn more about the eclipse.

The presentation will explain why we have eclipses of various types, why some of them seem so rare and what we can expect from this one. The talk will also cover safe methods of observing the eclipse and what viewers in Wisconsin should expect.

Hands on activities for children will follow after the presentation. Children will participate in a “make your own eclipse viewer project so that they can enjoy the solar eclipse event.

