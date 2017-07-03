DNA evidence leads to arrest in murder at Madison Culver's

The homicide at Culver's on Tuesday rattled the nerves of one business owner who knows what it feels like to stare down the barrel of a gun.

Police say four contractors were working on a remodeling project inside the restaurant during off hours. Two masked men with guns entered the business.

People are gathering Sunday afternoon to say goodbye to a man who police say died during an armed robbery inside a Culver's restaurant.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week.

The department announced Monday morning that DNA evidence found at the restaurant matched Ivy's DNA, which authorities had on file. Ivy was taken into custody in Janesville last Friday, at which point police only called him a person of interest.

Police have said they will pursue armed robbery and felony murder charges in the crime, which led to the death of 56-year-old Christ Kneubuehl, of Twin Lakes. He was one of four people doing after-hours contract flooring work at the Culver's restaurant, along the Madison beltline near Todd Drive.. Police say two masked and armed men came into the restaurant to rob it.

Kneubuehl's brother told 27 News Christ was forced by the robbers, at gunpoint, to pry open the safe with one of his tools. Kneubuehl had a heart attack, and police say the other contract workers were not allowed to get off the floor to call 911 or come to his aid.

Madison police say Ivy has no known address. They are thanking the Wisconsin State Crime Lab for expediting work that led to the arrest.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.