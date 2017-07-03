UPDATE: Third tornado confirmed during last Wednesday's severe w - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Third tornado confirmed during last Wednesday's severe weather

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - National Weather Service officials confirm that a third tornado touched down Wednesday, June 28th. In addition to the two EF-1 tornadoes reported in Green County, an additional tornado also touched down 4 miles west of Janesville.

UPDATE: NWS confirms two tornadoes in Green County

Officials were on site this morning to survey damage and say the tornado moved along W. Mineral Point Road, outside of Janesville. It was ranked as an EF-0 with estimated winds of 80 mph. The twister was only on the ground for two minutes, from 7:38 pm to 7:40 pm. It traveled 0.8 miles and had a maximum width of 100 yards.

The tornado snapped a large tree in half and roofing was damaged on a farm building, but there were no reported injuries.

So far this year, 21 tornadoes have touched down in Wisconsin. 23 is the average through today's date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.