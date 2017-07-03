LPGA Classic sign vandalized near Green Bay - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPGA Classic sign vandalized near Green Bay

VILLAGE OF HOBART (WKOW) -- WBAY reports a a LPGA Classic sign was vandalized and now the Hobart Lawrence Police Department is looking for those responsible.  

The sign, welcoming women golfers to the Classic, was vandalized sometime between Saturday and Sunday, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the vandalism, they are asked to contact the Hobart Lawrence Police Department or the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. 

