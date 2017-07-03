Former UW custodian appeals firing for touching, remarks

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A former University of Wisconsin-Madison dorm custodian fired for inappropriately touching co-workers and making sexual remarks about female students wants his job back.

UW-Madison officials fired Ernesto Juarez in November. According to documents filed with the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, he touched co-workers, made homosexual slurs in Spanish about a male co-worker, solicited a female co-worker for sex in a supply room and said female dorm residents look like supermodels.

Juarez's union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, filed an appeal with WERC on June 27. The union argued the termination lacked just cause and Juarez deserves to be reinstated with back pay.