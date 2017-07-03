People allowed to return to work after Oshkosh chemical leak - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

People allowed to return to work after Oshkosh chemical leak

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- Police say a chemical leak at an Oshkosh plant has been contained.

Officials at Hydrite Chemical reported the leak at 6:46 a.m. Monday. A few businesses in the area were evacuated as a precaution. WLUK-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sEd0xM) that people were allowed back to their offices after about 90 minutes.

Police did not say what types of chemicals are involved. No injuries were reported.

