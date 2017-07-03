Red Cross teams up with Cambria for blood drive

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is trying to catch up to the help needed in Cambria.

On Monday, the organization held a blood drive for the community. Red Cross officials say blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they're coming in.

Usually, the summer blood drive in Cambria is held at Didion Milling, but after the explosion in late May, the Red Cross is asking the community to continue their generosity.

"This is another way that people can give back. If they aren't able to support financially, they can give a unit of blood and save lives," said Jody Weyers, who works in Donor Recruitment with the American Red Cross.

Cambria's First Presbyterian Church hosted the drive.

Nearly 40 people showed up to donate.