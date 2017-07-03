Young girls report being approached by man dressed as clown with - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Young girls report being approached by man dressed as clown with knife in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple of young girls reported they were approached by two suspicious men in Madison on Sunday.

The 9 and 11 year old girls were playing outside Sunday night near Todd Dr. and Ardsley Circle when they reported seeing two "scary" men.

The girls said both men had knives. One man was described as being dressed as a clown, and the other was wearing a Halloween type mask.

The girls said the men spoke to them as they ran up the street. They immediately reported the encounter to adults and police were called.

There were no other reports of men wearing similar costumes and masks. Officers are still working to confirm the report.

