Gretchen Green is a 'Roll Model' - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gretchen Green is a 'Roll Model'

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

On any given summer day on Lake Wingra in Madison, you may here the subtle splashing of a woman on a roll. A dozen years ago, Gretchen Greene came to these shores looking for a new experience, instead she found a lifelong passion.

"you can see yourself improving pretty quick. so, at first, you can only stay on for a few seconds." Said Greene. "You just want to keep going to get another second and another second and you start improving pretty fast and you just want to keep getting better and keep practicing."
 

It didn't take long for the Madison Memorial graduate to get better. 
"She moved up the ranks and became a professional very, very quickly." Said professional log roller Shana Verstegen. "A little too quickly, in fact. She beat me in the finals in the Lumberjack World Championships several years ago to win her first world title."
 

Greene's success on the log is all the more impressive when you consider what she has going on off of it. She just completed her career as a collegiate runner at Macalester College in Minnesota. She also graduated with a degree in Neuroscience Studies. Through all those endeavors the log and the lake have been her release.
Greene said, "At school, if you're inside all day really focusing, studying, it's nice to get some fresh air, especially in the summer."
 

In the near future, log-rolling practice will become a challenge as Greene prepares to head to Switzerland to continue her studies after landing a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship.

 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Former Badgers' star Dekker part of Chris Paul trade to Rockets

    Former Badgers' star Dekker part of Chris Paul trade to Rockets

    Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.

    More >>

    Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, and the Rockets will soon have two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship. Sam Dekker is headed to Los Angeles as part of the haul landed by the Clippers.

    More >>

  • Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Badgers hire Strobel to complete hockey coaching staff

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

    More >>

    Tony Granato has filled the vacancy on his Badgers' hockey coaching staff by bringing back another Badger. Granato announcing Tuesday he has hired former Badgers defenseman Mark Strobel as his new associate head coach.

    More >>

  • UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    UW Athletics Hall of Fame to add 10 new members

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

    More >>

    Ten former Badgers will take their place among the greats in University of Wisconsin history by joining the University of Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame on Sept. 29 at Union South.  The inductees are Sara Bauer, Darrell Bevell, Brooks Bollinger, Brian Elliott, Tamara Moore, Arlie Schardt, Bob Suter, Tracy Webster, Guy Lowman and Mike Leckrone. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.