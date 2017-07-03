Gretchen Green is a 'Roll Model'

On any given summer day on Lake Wingra in Madison, you may here the subtle splashing of a woman on a roll. A dozen years ago, Gretchen Greene came to these shores looking for a new experience, instead she found a lifelong passion.

"you can see yourself improving pretty quick. so, at first, you can only stay on for a few seconds." Said Greene. "You just want to keep going to get another second and another second and you start improving pretty fast and you just want to keep getting better and keep practicing."



It didn't take long for the Madison Memorial graduate to get better.

"She moved up the ranks and became a professional very, very quickly." Said professional log roller Shana Verstegen. "A little too quickly, in fact. She beat me in the finals in the Lumberjack World Championships several years ago to win her first world title."



Greene's success on the log is all the more impressive when you consider what she has going on off of it. She just completed her career as a collegiate runner at Macalester College in Minnesota. She also graduated with a degree in Neuroscience Studies. Through all those endeavors the log and the lake have been her release.

Greene said, "At school, if you're inside all day really focusing, studying, it's nice to get some fresh air, especially in the summer."



In the near future, log-rolling practice will become a challenge as Greene prepares to head to Switzerland to continue her studies after landing a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship.



