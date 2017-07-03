Fourth of July celebrations around our viewing area

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the fourth of July right around the corner many people are wondering, "Where can I go to see some fireworks?" Well, 27 news has you covered.

We've compiled a list of all the area firework displays we could find, that haven't already happened. If we're missing one feel free to email us at news@WKOW.com!

All firework displays will be held on July 4th, unless otherwise noted.



Columbus: Firemen Park at dusk

DeForest: Fireman's Park at dusk

Delavan: North Shore of Lake Comus at 9:30pm

Dodgeville: July 8th, at Harris Park after dark

Edgerton: July 3rd, at Racetrack Park after dark

Fontana: On the Beach at 9:30pm

Grand Geneva: July 3rd, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa at dusk

Great Wold Lodge: Great Wolf Lodge at dusk

Green Lake: Over Dartford Bay at dusk

Harrisville: Firemans Park at dusk

Janesville: Traxler Park at dusk

Jefferson: July 3rd, at Neighbors Grill & Pizza at dusk

Kalahari Resort: Kalahari Hotel & Resort at dusk

Lone Rock: Firemans Park at dusk

Maple Bluff: Beach Park at dusk

Mayville: July 3rd, Firemans Field at Mayville City Park at dusk

Milton: Schillberg Park at 8:30pm

Monona: Winnequah Park at 9:20pm

Monroe: Twining Park at 9:30pm

Monticello: July 8th, Lake Montesian at 9:45pm

Mount Olympus: Mount Olympus Theme Park at dusk

Whitewater: Cravath Park at 10:00pm

Watertown: July 3rd, Riverside Park at 9:30pm

Waunakee: Ripp Park at dusk

Wisconsin Dells: Municipal Pool at dusk

Wilderness Resort: Wilderness Hotel & Resort at dusk







Shullsburg: Badger Park from 9:45pm until 10:30pm