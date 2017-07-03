Police say robbery victim was held at gunpoint outside her home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police say robbery victim was held at gunpoint outside her home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 62-year-old woman was left shaken after police say she was robbed at gunpoint outside her home early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened along the 3200 block of Stonecreek Drive, around 2:40 am.

The victim had stepped outside when she was approached from behind by two men demanding money.

The victim told police the robbers held an object that felt like a gun to her head, grabbed her purse and ran.

The victim did not get a good look at the suspects, but was not hurt; police are investigating.

